Bandi welcomes HC order permitting his yatra

ADVERTISEMENT

Welcoming the Telangana High Court’s decision to permit the Praja Sangrama Yatra, the BJP Telangana unit president Bandi Sanjay said the padayatra will be resumed immediately to espouse the cause of people.

Addressing a press conference in Huzurabad town on Thursday evening, Mr Sanjay said the ruling TRS had conspired to stop the Praja Sangrama Yatra. “We have approached the High Court with immense faith in the judiciary,” he said, adding that the padayatra will continue as per schedule. The third phase of the Praja Sangrama Yatra will culminate in a public meeting slated to be held in the Arts college grounds in Hanamkonda at 3 pm on August 27. BJP national president J P Nadda will be the chief guest.

Coming down heavily on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Mr Sanjay alleged that Mr Rao made baseless allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the inaugural ceremony of the Ranga Reddy district’s integrated collectorate complex on Thursday. Such baseless politically motivated allegations against the Prime Minister at an official ceremony is highly deplorable, he charged.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Minister virtually turned the official ceremony into a political platform by resorting to unwarranted comments, he charged, alleging that even 20 % of works on the Palamuru-Ranga Reddy lift irrigation project were not completed. The Chief Minister should make public the details of two-bedroom houses sanctioned, ration cards distributed, pensions disbursed in the old undivided Ranga Reddy district in the last eight years, he demanded.

He alleged that the TRS dispensation rendered a raw deal to south Telangana by depriving the State of its due share in the Krishna waters. Instead of securing 575 tmc ft share in Krishna water, the TRS government agreed for 299 tmc ft share and failed to represent the case in the Apex Council meetings on Krishna river.

Both the TRS and the AIMIM were responsible for the backwardness of the old city in Hyderabad, he charged, alleging that ruling TRS was conspiring to foment trouble in Hyderabad to divert focus from the “liquor scam” and blame the BJP.

Earlier, Mr Sanjay visited the house of the party MLA from Huzurabad Eatala Rajender and paid his last respects to Mr Rajender’s departed father.