Bandi vows to continue fight for jobless youth

April 15, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - HANAMKONDA

BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday said the BJP’s rank and file will strive steadfastly, unfazed by the “vengeful acts” of the ruling BRS regime, to espouse the cause of 30 lakh unemployed youths, who were “distraught” over the TSPSC recruitment exams’ papers leakage.

The BJP State chief announced the schedule of a slew of rallies to be organised by the BJP to press for its charter of demands including a judicial inquiry into the TSPSC exams papers leakage at a huge rally christened “Nirudyoga March” held in Hanamkonda late on Saturday evening.

The rally, which began at Kakatiya University junction, passed through the main thoroughfares in the city amidst tight security arrangements made by the police to prevent any untoward incidents.

A tight vigil was maintained and a mobile command control centre with advanced surveillance features was deployed during the rally to ward off trouble.

A host of BJP leaders including Mr Sanjay, BJP OBC Morcha national president K Laxman, Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender and others took part in the rally along with scores of unemployed youths.

Addressing the rally, Mr Sanjay said a mega rally of unemployed youths would be organised in Palamuru (Mahabubnagar) on April 21 and similar rallies will be held in the 10 old undivided districts followed by a massive rally in Hyderabad soon.

“The ruling BRS is trying to shield the masterminds behind the TSPSC exams paper leak scam by blaming the BJP and foisting false cases against us for raising our voice against the big scam on behalf of the jobless youths,” he charged, daring Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to order a judicial inquiry into the case.