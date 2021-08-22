Hyderabad

Bandi Sanjay yatra postponed

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has postponed his Praja Sangrama Yatra, scheduled to be held across the State from August 24, as the party has decided to mourn the death of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh.

The yatra will now start from August 28 as per the earlier plan from Bhagyalaxmi temple at Charminar.

It was planned that Mr. Sanjay will walk for 40 days from August 24 to October 2 in the first phase of the yatra. After a suspension and factoring in the byelection to Huzurabad Assembly constituency, he was supposed to resume the yatra for the next phase.


