Bandi Sanjay wants Jagan to speak up on idols’ desecration

Bharatiya Janata Party Telangana president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has demanded that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy break his silence and speak up on the spree of incidents of temple idols being desecrated in the last few days across the State.

Even while stating that his AP counterpart Som Veeraju has been in the forefront of protests against the vandalism, the BJP leader warned that the patience of the majority community should not be tested and the government there will have to face severe consequences if it does not act promptly.

“In both Telugu States, Chief Ministers are playing with the sentiments of the majority community. We are not against any community but will not sit quiet if our beliefs are being trampled upon. Andhra Pradesh people will show their mettle in the forthcoming by-elections to the Tirupati Lok Sabha polls just like TS people did during the Dubbak and GHMC polls,” he said and also demanded total revamp of the Endowments department there.

With regard to Telangana affairs, Mr. Sanjay Kumar charged the TRS government with totally ignoring the “true” fighters for the separate Telangana cause and instead handing over power to turncoats who were against the bifurcation. “Many agitators sacrificed everything for the cause of Telangana, but they are on the roads now while those who had bitterly opposed are wielding power as ministers,” he said.

Admitting balladeer Daruvu Yellanna and others into the party, he appealed to those who fought for TS to join hands to bring down the current regime. “Don’t you have the right to govern the State? Is it only for the first family and their loyalists?” he asked and assured the newcomers that unlike the TRS, the BJP would walk the talk.