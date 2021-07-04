Bandi Sanjay to take out ‘Maha Padayatra’ till Huzurabad from Aug. 9

BJP State chief to “expose misdeeds of single family ruled TRS government”

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has announced that he would be taking out a 'Maha Padayatra' from August 9 from Bhagyalakshmi Temple in the old city, Hyderabad, till Huzurabad on October 2 to “expose the misdeeds of the single family ruled TRS government” and “to propagate the Centre's welfare and development schemes.”

"The decision has been taken unanimously by all the leaders to take up the padayatra on the 'Quit India' anniversary day to ensure the State is rid of of the corrupt government for a more inclusive and democratic Telangana with the objective of raising the saffron flag from the Golconda Fort in the next elections," he said in a hard hitting speech to mark State executive virtual mode meeting at the party office on Sunday.

The padayatra would cover all Assembly constituencies and in the first phase it would cover Rangareddy, Medak, Karimnagar, Nizamabad and environs to an extent of 750 km in 55 days with 15-20 km to be covered daily. Eventually, the entire Telangana would be covered in four phases, he explained.

The BJP leader said party candidate and former Health Minister Eatala Rajendra is well poised to win Huzurabad byelection even “if the government spends crores of rupees and misuses the official machinery.”

The party has "learnt" from its mistakes from Nagarajunasagar bypoll and the municipal polls, he said, and added that surveys indicate a victory for the party.

He charged Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao of raking up the Krishna river water allocation only to stoke regional passions to benefit during the poll. "Telangana people are not ready to believe his election eve gimmicks any more as he slept for the last two years when the projects across Krishna river were being taken up in Andhra Pradesh. Mr. Rao did not attend the Apex Council meeting twice, forcing its cancellation, and this led to the progress of works. How can claim to be ignorant about the projects in AP," he wondered.

“Why does he not exhort people to take the COVID vaccine? Why is Mr. Modi's photo absent in any of the vaccination centres when the Centre is giving the vaccine free, why not spent at least 25% of promised ₹2,500 crore for regular recruitment of doctors and nurses," he questioned.

National general secretary Tarun Chugh, Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy, senior leaders K. Laxman, P. Muralidhar Rao, D.K. Aruna, T. Raja Singh and others, were present.