Bandi Sanjay to embark on ‘Prajahitha padayatra’ in Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency from today

February 09, 2024

Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar is all set to embark on a 215-km padayatra named ‘Prajahitha Yatra’ in Vemulawada and Sircilla Assembly constituencies in Rajanna Sircilla district from February 10.

Mr. Sanjay is scheduled to launch his first phase of ‘Prajahitha Yatra’ at Medipalli village in the Sircilla Assembly segment after offering special prayers at the famous Kondagattu hill shrine in Jagtial district on Saturday morning. The first phase of his walkathon is slated to conclude on February 15, party sources said.

The mass contact programme is aimed at reaching out to people across the length and breadth of Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency in the run up to the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

In an open letter to the people of Karimnagar Parliamentary constituency on Friday, Mr. Sanjay said his padayatra intends to seek their blessings to bring the BJP back to power for the third consecutive term at the Centre. The padayatra will highlight the welfare and development programmes undertaken by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, he added.

Mr. Sanjay alleged that the BRS during its nine-and-a-half years rule had cheated the people of Telangana and pushed the State deep into debt. “That is why the people have put an end to the dynastic and despotic rule of the BRS,” he said.

He accused the Congress government of trying to dodge its pre-poll promises by linking its poll guarantees to ration cards. There is no crop loan waiver yet and many farmers are yet to get assistance under the Rythu Bandhu scheme, he pointed out, alleging that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is resorting to ‘empty rhetoric’ like his predecessor.

He said construction of new roads and highways at a cost of ₹5,000 crore among other development works had been taken up in Karimnagar Parliamentary constituency during his tenure as Karimnagar MP in the last five years.

