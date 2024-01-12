GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bandi Sanjay tells officials to ensure timely completion of work on ROB at Teegalaguttapalli

The MP inspected the ROB works taken up under the Central government’s Setu Bandhan programme to alleviate traffic snarls at the busy railway level crossing near the Karimnagar railway station.

January 12, 2024 05:32 am | Updated 05:32 am IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay has asked the officials of the Roads and Buildings Department to ensure timely completion of the works on the Road Over Bridge (ROB) at Teegalaguttapalli here in adherence to stipulated quality standards.

He along with the engineers of the R&B Department on Thursday inspected the ROB works taken up under the Central government’s Setu Bandhan programme at an estimated cost of ₹154 crore to alleviate traffic snarls at the busy railway level crossing near the Karimnagar railway station.

He expressed his ire over the absence of the contractor during his visit to inspect the ROB works.

He sought details of the land acquisition process and the action plan for the time-bound completion of the ROB works. The officials reportedly apprised him of some land acquisition issues.

Irked over the reply given by the officials, he said any complacency and delay in the proper execution of the ROB works within the stipulated time frame will not be spared. He wanted the officials to regularly monitor the works to prevent inconvenience to the motorists and speedy completion of the ROB.

Later, Mr Sanjay visited the Karimnagar railway station where he reviewed the progress of the ongoing works for redevelopment of the railway station under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS).

Speaking to the media, Mr Sanjay alleged that the previous BRS regime failed to release its share of funds for the ROB in the past. The work on the ROB was subsequently taken up with 100% Central funds, he said, blaming the erstwhile BRS government for the delay in commencement of the land acquisition process.

He urged the Congress government in Telangana to expedite the process of land acquisition for the timely construction of the ROB.

