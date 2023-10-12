ADVERTISEMENT

Bandi Sanjay speaks to Karimnagar youths working in Israel over phone

October 12, 2023 07:24 am | Updated 07:24 am IST - KARIMNAGAR

Stating that they were safe and were being taken care of by the Israel government, the youths thanked the Karimnagar MP for showing compassion

The Hindu Bureau

BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on October 11 held a telephonic conversation with several youths hailing from the erstwhile composite Karimnagar district, presently working as housekeeping staff in a hotel in the war-torn Israel.  | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on October 11 held a telephonic conversation with several youths hailing from the erstwhile composite Karimnagar district, presently working as housekeeping staff in a hotel in the war-torn Israel.

Sources said that Karunakar of Karimnagar district, who is working as a housekeeper in a hotel in Israel, told Mr. Sanjay over a video call that he along with several other co-workers took shelter in a bomb shelter amid a volatile and unpredictable situation prevailing in Israel following the devastating terrorist attack on Israel by Hamas militants on October 7.

Stating that they were safe and were being taken care of by the Israel government, the youths thanked the Karimnagar MP for showing compassion.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US