Bandi Sanjay speaks to Karimnagar youths working in Israel over phone

Stating that they were safe and were being taken care of by the Israel government, the youths thanked the Karimnagar MP for showing compassion

October 12, 2023 07:24 am | Updated 07:24 am IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau
BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on October 11 held a telephonic conversation with several youths hailing from the erstwhile composite Karimnagar district, presently working as housekeeping staff in a hotel in the war-torn Israel. 

BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on October 11 held a telephonic conversation with several youths hailing from the erstwhile composite Karimnagar district, presently working as housekeeping staff in a hotel in the war-torn Israel.

Sources said that Karunakar of Karimnagar district, who is working as a housekeeper in a hotel in Israel, told Mr. Sanjay over a video call that he along with several other co-workers took shelter in a bomb shelter amid a volatile and unpredictable situation prevailing in Israel following the devastating terrorist attack on Israel by Hamas militants on October 7.

Stating that they were safe and were being taken care of by the Israel government, the youths thanked the Karimnagar MP for showing compassion.

