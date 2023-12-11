Bandi Sanjay sets his sights on 2024 Lok Sabha elections

December 11, 2023 08:05 am | Updated 08:05 am IST - KARIMNAGAR

Setting his sights on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP national general secretary and sitting MP from Karimnagar Lok Sabha seat, Bandi Sanjay, has reportedly drawn up an action plan to extensively tour the entire Parliamentary constituency from January next year.

Mr. Sanjay had unsuccessfully contested from Karimnagar Assembly seat in the just concluded Assembly polls. BJP sources said Mr. Sanjay is expected to launch a 45-day outreach campaign to cover all the seven Assembly segments in Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency after Sankranti festival in January, 2024.

The campaign is aimed at energising the party cadres and building rapport with masses well ahead of the next Lok Sabha elections. Meanwhile, the newly elected BJP MLA from Mudhole constituency Ramarao Patel met Mr. Sanjay at the MP’s camp office in Karimnagar on Sunday.

Mr. Sanjay campaigned for Mr. Patel during the electioneering in Mudhole of the erstwhile composite Adilabad district last month.

