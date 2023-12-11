ADVERTISEMENT

Bandi Sanjay sets his sights on 2024 Lok Sabha elections

December 11, 2023 08:05 am | Updated 08:05 am IST - KARIMNAGAR

BJP sources said Mr. Sanjay is expected to launch a 45-day outreach campaign to cover all the seven Assembly segments in Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency after Sankranti festival in January, 2024

The Hindu Bureau

BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar. | Photo Credit: Mohd. Arif

Setting his sights on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP national general secretary and sitting MP from Karimnagar Lok Sabha seat, Bandi Sanjay, has reportedly drawn up an action plan to extensively tour the entire Parliamentary constituency from January next year.

Mr. Sanjay had unsuccessfully contested from Karimnagar Assembly seat in the just concluded Assembly polls. BJP sources said Mr. Sanjay is expected to launch a 45-day outreach campaign to cover all the seven Assembly segments in Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency after Sankranti festival in January, 2024.

The campaign is aimed at energising the party cadres and building rapport with masses well ahead of the next Lok Sabha elections. Meanwhile, the newly elected BJP MLA from Mudhole constituency Ramarao Patel met Mr. Sanjay at the MP’s camp office in Karimnagar on Sunday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Sanjay campaigned for Mr. Patel during the electioneering in Mudhole of the erstwhile composite Adilabad district last month.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US