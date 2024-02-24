ADVERTISEMENT

Bandi Sanjay seeks thorough investigation into MLA’s death

February 24, 2024 05:58 am | Updated 05:58 am IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

Bandi Sanjay Kumar | Photo Credit: The Hindu

BJP national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar has sought a thorough probe by the police into the death of Secunderabad Cantonment MLA Lasya Nanditha in a road accident in Patancheru near Hyderabad on Friday.

In a statement, he expressed shock and grief over the sudden death of the 37-year-old woman legislator and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family.

A detailed investigation should be conducted into her death to unravel the facts and dispel doubts among people, the Karimnagar MP said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US