Bandi Sanjay seeks thorough investigation into MLA’s death

February 24, 2024 05:58 am | Updated 05:58 am IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau
Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Bandi Sanjay Kumar | Photo Credit: The Hindu

BJP national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar has sought a thorough probe by the police into the death of Secunderabad Cantonment MLA Lasya Nanditha in a road accident in Patancheru near Hyderabad on Friday.

In a statement, he expressed shock and grief over the sudden death of the 37-year-old woman legislator and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family.

A detailed investigation should be conducted into her death to unravel the facts and dispel doubts among people, the Karimnagar MP said.

