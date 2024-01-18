Bandi Sanjay seeks CM’s intervention to deal with Sircilla textile crisis

January 18, 2024 04:55 am | Updated 04:57 am IST - RAJANNA SIRCILLA

BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar has appealed to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to immediately release funds to clear pending bills related to Bathukamma sarees and place fresh bulk orders for weavers to help the textile industry in Sircilla surmount the present crisis.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister, Mr. Sanjay said that around 20,000 power loom workers are facing severe financial constraints due to the closure of power looms in Sircilla mainly due to lack of orders, high cost of production and piled up stocks of unsold polyester cloth.

He said, “The policies of the previous BRS government and the present Congress governments are responsible for the present crisis in the textile industry in Sircilla.”

The erstwhile BRS regime had failed to clear dues to the tune of ₹220 crore to power loom weavers under the Bathukamma sarees scheme, he alleged, urging the Chief Minister to immediately intervene to mitigate the crisis.

It is imperative to modernise the power looms in Sircilla and set up a mega power loom cluster in the textile town, he said, citing the long pending demands of local weavers. If the State government comes up with the proposal for the mega power loom cluster, I will strive to get speedy approval from the Central government, he added.

