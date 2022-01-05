Bandi Sanjay released from jail

BJP leaders protest the arrest of Bandi Sanjay Kumar in Khammam on Tuesday.

KARIMNAGAR

05 January 2022 23:53 IST

State BJP chief reiterates that struggle against the controversial GO 317 will continue

State BJP president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay, who was lodged in the district jail on Monday after being arrested on charges of obstructing police from performing their duties during his ‘Jagarana Deeksha’ on Sunday night, was released from the jail at about 7.30 p.m. on Wednesday, after the Telangana High Court granted him bail.

He was received by a host of BJP senior leaders and cadres in front of the jail soon after he walked out. Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers Bhagwanth Khuba, among others, were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sanjay reiterated that the BJP’s rank and file will continue the struggle until the State government amends the controversial GO 317 to alleviate the travails of thousands of employees and teachers distraught over the “arbitrary” zonal transfer policy.

Advertising

Advertising

“We are prepared to go to jail to espouse the cause of employees, farmers, unemployed youth and all other sections affected by the autocratic regime at the helm in the State,” he said, alleging that his camp office was destroyed, his party workers including several women cadres were caned for holding Jagarana Deeksha in adherence to COVID-19 safety precautions on Sunday night.

The persons at the helm in the TRS dispensation are deriving sadistic pleasure by foisting false cases against those raising voices against the dictatorial regime and its arbitrary policies, he charged.

Choppadandi former MLA Bodige Shoba was implicated in a false case as part of the repressive measures against the BJP leaders, Mr Sanjay alleged, reiterating that the party leaders and cadres will continue to expose the TRS dispensation’s “misrule and repressive measures” undeterred by the “intimidating tactics.”