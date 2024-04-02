Bandi Sanjay observes ‘Rythu Deeksha’, lambasts Congress, BRS

April 02, 2024 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday lambasted the Congress government for allegedly failing to deliver on its promises of waiving agriculture loans up to ₹2 lakh and extending financial assistance of ₹15,000 under the Rythu Bandhu scheme, among others, to farmers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ruling Congress will meet the same fate as the BRS if it failed to fulfil its pre-poll promises, he said while speaking to the media after observing ‘Rythu Deeksha’ along several farmers and BJP leaders in Karimnagar.

“Do they (those at the helm of the ruling dispensation in Telangana) have the guts to write a letter to the Centre expressing their inability to implement the six poll guarantees and seeking help? We will take up the responsibility to convince Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide funds if the Chief Minister writes a letter accepting their inability to implement the guarantees,” Mr. Sanjay said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The BJP has no intention of bringing down the democratically elected Congress government,” he said, adding that only six leaders will be left in the Congress if the government fails to implement the six poll guarantees.

The Congress came to power on the promise of fulfilling the six guarantees within 100 days of forming the government but miserably failed to do so, he charged, accusing the Congress government of unleashing a publicity blitzkrieg by spending crores of rupees to obtain political mileage.

Stating that farmers were in dire straits due to the withering of crops, he alleged that the Congress government failed to ensure release of irrigation water. The farmers should be given ₹25,000 an acre as compensation forthwith, he said reiterating his demand for procurement of the entire paddy produce, payment of ₹500 bonus for paddy and all other crops.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What happened to the Congress’ promise of ₹12,000 aid to farmhands and disbursement of increased Rythu Bandhu benefit of ₹15,000 a year to farmers, including tenant farmers, under Rythu Barosa?” he asked, accusing the Congress dispensation of remaining indifferent to the plight of farmers and the looming drinking water shortage.

Mr. Sanjay also accused BRS president and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao of undermining the interests of farmers during the 10-year BRS rule. He should tender an apology to farmers before visiting Karimnagar, the BJP MP said.

He said the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre revived the Ramagundam Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL) by allocating ₹6,350 crore.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.