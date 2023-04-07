Bandi Sanjay Kumar released from jail

April 07, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

Telangana BJP president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, on Friday, slammed the BRS regime over the TSPSC question paper leak and said that BJP would continue its fight until the ‘distraught’ job aspirants get justice.

A massive rally christened “Nirudyoga March” (march of the unemployed youths) will be organised in Warangal soon, he said, while reiterating his demand for a judicial probe by a sitting judge into the leak episode, stern action against the guilty and ₹1 lakh compensation each to the affected job aspirants.

He was speaking to reporters shortly after his release from the District Jail here on Friday after a Hanamkonda court granted him bail, in the case of circulation of SSC Hindi exam question paper on WhatsApp, on Thursday night.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar said, “Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao did not utter a single word even as the future of around 30 lakh unemployed youths is at stake.”

He alleged that BRS leaders themselves were behind the leak of SSC exam papers. “Who has leaked the Telugu question paper? Will anybody leak the Hindi question paper? This is nothing but a conspiracy to malign the BJP,” he said.

“If the State government is sincere, it should order a judicial inquiry by a sitting judge of the High Court instead of putting the blame on me and my party,” he said.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar said that he was surprised why he was being targeted if somebody else shared the question paper on WhatsApp. “How can they put the blame on me for their inefficiency?” he said.

“A posse of police raided my house around Tuesday midnight and picked me up while I was preparing to attend the death ritual of my mother-in-law the next day, in a rude manner,” the Karimnagar MP charged.

Legal path

“They forcibly took me into custody without explaining the reason and giving any notice,” he rued, adding, “I will move a privilege notice against them and take legal recourse.”

He alleged that the ruling BRS was hell-bent on making false allegations against the Centre ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the State on Saturday.

“How can the Centre privatise the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) when the Telangana government holds 51% stake in it and the Centre’s stake is only 49%,” he said, terming the charges against the Centre as ‘baseless’ and ‘politically motivated’.