Bandi Sanjay Kumar condemns attack on journalists

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar condemned the attack on journalists at Bhainsa, and questioned the silence of the TRS government on the development on Monday.

Participating in the ongoing election campaign for the MLC polls on behalf of party general secretary G. Premender Reddy at Bhadradri-Kothagudem, he also accused the government of neglecting the journalist community especially during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The poor of TS had already decided to support the party as has been evident during the Dubbak bypoll and GHMC elections and now its upto the educated voters to make up their mind, he said. The BJP leader reiterated that the welfare schemes being taken up in TS are all courtesy of the Central government.

Responding to TRS working president and Minister K.T. Rama Rao criticising the Centre for allegedly neglecting TS and writing letters, Mr. Sanjay Kumar questioned why the Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao did not ask the same with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah during his recent visits.

“The Government here does not wish to implement the Centre’s schemes because it does not want to give credit and there were no commissions to gain,” he charged. The BJP leader was also critical of the TRS followers of P. Rajeshwar Rao attacking the protesting students at Warangal and asserted that later had every right to protest in a democratic set up.

He appealed to the graduates to vote for the party candidate as Mr. Reddy has been in the forefront of many a struggle for the people’s causes.