Bandi Sanjay Kumar accepts ‘white challenge’

Telangana BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar at a meeting in Yellareddy on Monday.

HYDERABAD

20 September 2021 20:03 IST

BJP leader dares TRS to file sedition case against him

Telangana BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar waded into the ‘white challenge’ and said he is accepting it after former TRS MP K. Viveshwar Reddy’s tagged him onto drugs testing issue and said he is ready to take any ‘white, black, pink, or orange’ challenge as he has no vices.

“I will be completing the first phase of my ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ on Oct. 2 and then I am ready to undergo any test, anywhere and at any place,” he said on Monday during the course of his 24th day of walkathon at Yellareddy.

The BJP leader however was of the opinion that such personal challenges are of no use to people, especially the poor.

“Mr. Visveshwar Reddy is a good man and came out of the Congress as he was against comprise politics. The drugs issue has been raised by the leader of the party in a dying stage and another leader of the ruling party has been making a drama of it, only to divert the attention of burning topics I am raising through my interactions with people,” he claimed.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar said at a time when he is “throwing a challenge at Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao daily” on issues concerning people, this drug test challenge is being raised.

It is now clear who is colluding with him, he maintained and remarked that only the rich are into consuming drugs.

He also dared the Mr. Rao to file a sedition case against him for questioning on people’s problems as every section is “suffering”.

“Yesterday, we heard of a person threatening to file sedition charges and put us in jail for two years if we question the Chief Minister. We will keep questioning him for not fulfilling the promises made to youth, farmers, Dalits, etc.,, arrest me if you (Chief Minister) have the guts,” he said.

In fact, such serious should be filed against Mr. Rao himself for ditching real agitators for Telangana, he said. “He (Chief Minister) cannot blame the Centre for his convenience. Our party will force the government to procure paddy and maize. We did not flinch when cases were filed against us when we supported the tribals cultivation rights. If Mr. Rao does not solve the problems by Dasara, we will lay siege to Pragati Bhavan and the farm house,” he said.