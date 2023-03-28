Bandi Sanjay indulging in false propaganda: KTR

March 28, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - RAJANNA SIRCILLA

Municipal Administration and IT Minister K T Rama Rao has hit out at BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay for allegedly linking his Personal Assistant Tirupathi’s name in the TSPSC question paper leak case as part of a “misinformation campaign.”

Addressing the BRS cadre at a ‘Athmeeya Sammelanam’ held in Sircilla town on Monday evening, Mr Rama Rao alleged that the BJP State president was resorting to mudslinging against the BRS government with narrow political machinations.

Countering Mr Sanjay’s allegations, he said, three candidates appeared for the Group-I preliminary exam from Potharam, the native village of Mr Tirupathi in Mallial mandal of Jagital district. None of them qualified in the exam, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Mallial mandal headquarters, out of three candidates, who took the exam, only one qualified.

In Rajanna Sircilla district, a total 4205 candidates applied for the exam. Of these, 3,254 candidates appeared for the exam and 255 of them got marks in the range of 23-90 and not even a single candidate got 100 marks in the district, he said, terming the BJP leader’s allegations “utterly false and baseless.”

He slammed both Bandi Sanjay and the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A Revanth Reddy, accusing them of running a “misinformation and malicious” campaign against the BRS government.