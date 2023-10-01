Bandi Sanjay flays cases against BJP cadre, slams BRS and AIMIM

October 01, 2023 07:15 am | Updated 07:15 am IST - KARIMNAGAR

BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay accused the ruling BRS and AIMIM of working hand in glove to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere in Karimnagar, and foment trouble for political mileage.

In a statement, Mr. Sanjay alleged that the AIMIM cadres deliberately went around his camp office and residence twice in a bike rally in Karimnagar on Friday with an intention to stir-up trouble.

When the BJP cadres stood in front of our camp office in self defense, the police booked them in an arbitrary manner, he charged, demanding that the ‘false cases’ registered against the BJP cadres be withdrawn immediately.

“Stern action should be taken against the anti-social elements, who are hell-bent on creating unrest,” he said.

Meanwhile, the BJP functionaries on Saturday staged protests in Karimnagar demanding deterrent action against those responsible for creating commotion in front of Mr. Sanjay’s camp office.

