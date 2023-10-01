ADVERTISEMENT

Bandi Sanjay flays cases against BJP cadre, slams BRS and AIMIM

October 01, 2023 07:15 am | Updated 07:15 am IST - KARIMNAGAR

In a statement, Mr. Sanjay alleged that the AIMIM cadres deliberately went around his camp office and residence twice in a bike rally in Karimnagar on Friday with an intention to stir-up trouble.

The Hindu Bureau

A delegation of BJP local leaders submitting a memorandum to Karimnagar Police Commissioner L Subbarayudu seeking action against the ‘trouble-mongers’, who created a commotion outside the BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay’s camp office in Karimnagar on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay accused the ruling BRS and AIMIM of working hand in glove to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere in Karimnagar, and foment trouble for political mileage.

In a statement, Mr. Sanjay alleged that the AIMIM cadres deliberately went around his camp office and residence twice in a bike rally in Karimnagar on Friday with an intention to stir-up trouble.

When the BJP cadres stood in front of our camp office in self defense, the police booked them in an arbitrary manner, he charged, demanding that the ‘false cases’ registered against the BJP cadres be withdrawn immediately.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Stern action should be taken against the anti-social elements, who are hell-bent on creating unrest,” he said.

Meanwhile, the BJP functionaries on Saturday staged protests in Karimnagar demanding deterrent action against those responsible for creating commotion in front of Mr. Sanjay’s camp office.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US