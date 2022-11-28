Bandi Sanjay embarks on the fifth phase of Praja Sangrama Yatra in Nirmal district of Telangana

November 28, 2022 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR/NIRMAL

BJP State president and Karimnagar Member of Parliament Bandi Sanjay formally kicked off his fifth phase of Praja Sangrama Yatra at Adelli village in Nirmal district on Monday evening after the Telangana High Court gave permission for the yatra with certain conditions.

The yatra was originally scheduled to start at Bhainsa town on Monday afternoon but the police stopped Mr. Sanjay near Korutla in Jagtial district on Sunday night, while he was on his way to Nirmal, following denial of permission to the programme by the Nirmal district police citing law and order concerns.

Mr. Sanjay was sent back to Karimnagar by the police amid widespread protests by the cadres of the BJP and its frontal organisations in various parts of the old undivided Karimnagar district late on Sunday night.

The BJP knocked on the doors of the High Court seeking permission for the programme on Monday.

With the High Court giving its nod with some conditions, the organisers have slightly changed the route map of the foot march to comply with the conditions laid down by the court, sources said.

Mr. Sanjay left for Adelli in Nirmal district in his car by flashing a ‘thumbs up’ sign to the large number of the party cadres, who gathered at his camp office in Karimnagar late on Monday afternoon.

He was greeted by the BJP activists at various places along the Karimnagar Jagtial highway en route Adelli.

The State BJP chief was accorded a rousing reception by the party activists led by Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind at Perkit in Nizamabad district on Monday evening.

After performing special pujas at Adelli Pochamma temple, Mr. Sanjay, accompanied by a host of senior party leaders, launched his fifth phase of Praja Sangrama Yatra. The foot march is slated to culminate in Karimnagar on December 17, 2022, sources added.

Speaking to reporters earlier in the day in Karimnagar, Mr. Sanjay accused the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government of trying to stop his padayatra at every place due to fear of exposure of its ‘misrule’ and ‘dictatorial regime.’

The first phase of the Praja Sangrama Yatra, which began at Bhagyalakshmi temple near Charminar in Hyderabad and the subsequent phases of the yatra in various parts of the State passed off peacefully, he noted, alleging that the TRS dispensation was hellbent on creating obstacles to the yatra on one pretext or other.

In a series of tweets earlier in the day, he said: “What is the KCR regime scared of, why are we being stopped at every place? Is Bhainsa a restricted area, why can’t we go there?