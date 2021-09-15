Bandi Sanjay demands white paper on vacant posts

HYDERABAD

15 September 2021 20:09 IST

Seeks an all party meeting along with students’ unions

Telangana BJP president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday wrote an open letter to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao demanding the government to release a white paper on the number of job vacancies.

He also wanted Mr. Rao to call for an all party meeting where the students’ unions can also be invited to discuss the vacancies in government departments and also about the proposed stipends to the unemployed youth.

The BJP leader accused the government of not going for recruitment to fill up the existing vacancies and yet sacking the staff, as it has done with the field assistants and nursing staff recently.

“A dozen jobs have been given to Mr. Rao’s close family members whereas the unemployed youth are denied even the promised stipend. The delay in implementing the scheme has led to the government owing at least ₹1 lakh each to the jobless youth,” he claimed. The party will continue to bring pressure on the government to fulfil these promises through peaceful protests.

At a separate meeting in Huzurabad, former Minister Eatala Rajender castigated Finance Minister Harish Rao and said that he seemed to have forgotten all the ‘insults’ and having a ‘short memory’. “I did not aspire to become the Chief Minister, I only wanted to reflect the people’s issues since your uncle KCR does not meet people, public representatives or even the officials and Pragathi Bhavan gates are shut,” he said.

The TRS government had showered doles worth ₹200 crore and more was in the offing in an effort to defeat him. “My resignation brought forth all these schemes. Dalit Bandhu will need ₹2 lakh crore to be given to all Dalits across the State. Is it possible to do so in the next two years? Whom are you trying to fool?” he questioned.

Meanwhile, party leaders NVSS Prabhakar and G. Narayana Reddy visited the proposed public meeting site of Home Minister Amit Shah at Nirmal on September 17 on Telangana Liberation Day. They were accompanied by personnel from the police, revenue, Panchayat Raj and other departments.

The public meeting site is at ‘Veyyi Udala Marri’, where about 1,000 freedom fighters were said to have been executed by the Razakars of the erstwhile Nizam before September 17, 1948. District party president Rama Devi was also present.