Bandi Sanjay demands judicial inquiry into ‘gang-rape’ and death of MP girl

August 19, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar has demanded a judicial inquiry by a sitting judge into the ‘gang-rape’ of a minor girl from Madhya Pradesh at Appannapet village in Telangana’s Peddapalli district on August 14, leading to her death a day later.

Talking to reporters here on Saturday, Mr Sanjay alleged that a big realtor along with some influential BRS leaders was trying to interfere with the investigation into the case in a bid to hush up the heinous crime, project it as a case of suicide and save the culprits.

He said, “The victim, who hailed from an impoverished migrant workers’ family from Madhya Pradesh, clearly mentioned the four accused involved in the heinous crime, in an audio clip before her death.”

“Despite her audio statement, attempts are being made to dilute the case and show it as a case of suicide under pressure from some influential persons in the BRS dispensation,” he charged, while reiterating his demand for a judicial probe into the case.

“We will not relent until the culprits responsible for the horrendous crime are brought to book,” he said, adding that he would bring the matter to the notice of the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh to ensure justice to the bereaved family.