Bandi Sanjay condemns attack

HYDERABAD

15 August 2021 20:34 IST

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar condemned the attack on Malkajgiri corporator Sravan and demanded the perpetrators behind the “unprovoked” attack be arrested immediately.

The party chief met the corporator along with senior leaders Vijayshanti, Vijayarama Rao, N. Ramchander Rao, NVSS Prabhakar and others after he learnt of the attack.

He demanded the police personnel present during the attack to be suspended as they took no action.

The party has called for “Malkajgiri bandh” on Monday.