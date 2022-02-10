Bandi Sanjay condemns arrests

TS BJP president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday condemned the house arrest of several BJP leaders and attacks on party activists in Telangana. In a statement here, Sanjay Kumar questioned the propriety of keeping the BJP leaders under house arrest, when they were going to Jangaon to call on the party workers, who were injured in the assault allgedly by the TRS partymen.

It was not right on the part of the police to give permission to the protest rallies by ‘Pink Brigade’, while restricting the teachers who were trying to take up protests against GO 317. “This is a classic example of how only Kalvakuntla Constitution, not the Indian Constitution drafted by B R Ambedkar, has been in force in Telangana,” he said.

“The BJP will not be cowed down by the arrests by the police and assaults by the TRS partymen. We will step up our struggles till we bury this regime,” he added.