Bandi Sanjay bus tour likely in case of early polls in Telangana

December 04, 2022 11:41 pm | Updated 11:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana BJP is planning a bus tour by party president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar in the event of early elections so that he can cover all 119 Assembly constituencies across the State in time, informed sources on Sunday.

Mr.Sanjay Kumar, presently conducting his padayatra in Nirmal town, is also planning to take up a 10-day walkathon in the twin cities as soon as the fifth phase of his ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ is wrapped up. The party chief has covered 48 constituencies so far.

The MP has been holding consultations with the party leaders of Adilabad, Nizamabad, Asifabad and Kamareddy districts to come up with measures to strengthen the party given the political buzz about Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao dissolving the Assembly before completion of term.

It seems leaders from across different regions are interested to have the party president successfully carry out the padayatra, and therefore, the top leadership feels a bus tour would be an ideal way to reach every nook of Telangana. In case the poll bugle is not sounded early, a sixth phase of his ongoing padayatra is likely to be announced to cover the twin cities, sources said.

Padayatra in-charge and party vice-president G.Manohar Reddy is said to be preparing a blueprint for the programme to be held after Mr. Sanjay Kumar takes a break for a few days when the fifth phase of his padayatra ends.

The Karimnagar MP intends to complete his discussions with partymen in north Telangana before this phase ends and later, hold consultations with the leaders of south Telangana, said party sources.

It was also announced that BJP State general secretary G.Premender Reddy will attend the national office-bearers’ meeting scheduled to be held in New Delhi on December 5 and 6 since Mr.Sanjay Kumar is busy with his walkathon.

Meanwhile, BJP State vice-president and former legislator N.V.S.S.Prabhakar, in a press conference at the party office, alleged that Pragati Bhavan has become the ‘centre for conspiracies’, giving refuge to those involved in shady deals or having received notices from investigation agencies. “It is the Chief Minister’s official residence but there is nothing official about it. There is no scope for giving any representation to him, forget about meeting him. But those in the dock seem to be getting appointments and a safe haven there,” claimed Mr.Prabhakar.