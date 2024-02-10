Bandi Sanjay begins padayatra, accuses Congress government in Telangana of ‘empty rhetoric’

February 10, 2024 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday alleged that the vote on account budget for 2024-25 presented in the State Assembly reflected the Congress government’s “empty rhetoric” on its pre-poll promises and indifference towards farmers and agricultural workers.

Addressing a public rally at Medipalli village in Vemulawada Assembly segment after launching his six-day ‘Prajahitha Padayatra’, Mr. Sanjay said, “It required over ₹5 lakh crore to implement all pre-poll promises of the Congress. But, the Congress government allocated only ₹53,000 crore in the Budget.“

“There is absolutely no comparison between the pre-election promises and the budgetary allocations,” he said, alleging that the Congress government disregarded its promises of ₹2 lakh farm loan waiver and financial assistance to tenant farmers and agricultural workers.

Stating that the BJP government at the Centre conferred Bharat Ratna, the country’s highest civilian award, on former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao posthumously, he alleged that the Congress did not even allow the last rites of the great leader to be performed in New Delhi.

Mr. Sanjay claimed that he had brought over ₹12,000 crore from the Centre for the development of Karimnagar, including ₹590 crore for Vemulawada Assembly constituency, during his past four-and-a-half years as Karimnagar MP.

He said the Prajahitha Yatra is being organised to highlight the achievements of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre. “I appeal to people of Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency to re-elect me for a second term and ensure Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government’s third term at the Centre,” he added.

