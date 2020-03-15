Bandi Sanjay begins innings with broadside against KCR

HYDERABAD

15 March 2020

BJP chief demands a proper audit of how the Centre’s funds are spent

The coronavirus scare has prevented Telangana BJP leaders and partymen from taking out a rally from the international airport at Shamshabad to give a grand welcome to the newly appointed president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay on Sunday afternoon.

However, they made it up by giving him a rousing reception at the Nampally party office, led by top leaders including Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy, K. Laxman and others. True to his reputation, Mr. Sanjay came out with all guns blazing against Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his Telangana Rastra Samithi (TRS) government.

“Beware KCR, the war has started from today and your countdown has begun. We will not tolerate if you jail our brothers foisting false cases and accuse our party of being communal. The Chief Minister is afraid of lotus symbol, not coronavirus. We will see that the saffron flag is hoisted on the Golconda Fort,” he thundered, amid cries of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and ‘Jai Sree Ram’.

The MP continued his tirade against KCR and taunted him if he had the ‘guts’ to seek Centre’s help for funds and claimed he had the capacity to get them. “The monies being distributed for social welfare programmes in Telangana belong to the people of the State and is not being paid from the Chief Minister’s pocket,” he said and demanded a proper audit of how the Centre’s funds were spent.

Mr. Sanjay said he has been a loyal party worker and will stand by all those who have been languishing in jails due to the partisan attitude of the TRS government. “I am ready to face any number of cases for the sake of workers. The incidents of Bhainsa continue to haunt me, I will definitely visit the place and provide succour to the affected families,” he said.

“We don’t need this TRS government which has not given unemployment dole to youth or loan waiver to farmers while the education sector has been destroyed,” he charged.

Vote bank politics

The BJP will oppose the ‘minority vote bank politics’ of TRS. Ridiculing the CM’s dismissive tone on the coronavirus scare, he claimed KCR has become the laughing stock of the nation. Mr. Sanjay said he will soon be touring TS and visit each and every mandal and village. He thanked Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and party president J.P. Nadda for choosing him for the challenging task.

Earlier, he paid his tributes to the Telangana Martyrs Memorial at Gun Park before the Legislative Assembly. The MP, however, has not taken formal charge of office and will do so at a later date, party sources said..