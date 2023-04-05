Bandi Sanjay arrested in compliance with due process of law: Warangal Police Commissioner

April 05, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - HANAMKONDA

The investigation so far into the case relating to circulation of the SSC Hindi exam question paper on WhatsApp revealed a deep-rooted conspiracy to spread rumours and disrupt the process of smooth conduct of the ongoing SSC public exams, said Warangal Police Commissioner A V Ranganath.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, he said Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay, the first accused in the case, and Prashanth, a member of the NaMo team, an affiliate of the BJP, the second accused in the case, had conversations on WhatsApp on Monday evening, a day prior to the incident.

He said, “Mr Sanjay was arrested in compliance with the due process and this was communicated to the Lok Sabha Speaker.”

Mr Sanjay did not give his mobile phone, which is vital for further investigation into the case, he said, adding that the phone call and WhatsApp data would be retrieved for analysis.

Prashanth shared the photos of the Hindi exam question paper with several others including the Huzurabad MLA E Rajender’s PA. But cases were not booked against all those who received the WhatsApp messages, he noted, asserting that the investigation into the case was progressing in an impartial and scientific manner in all dimensions including conspiracy angle.