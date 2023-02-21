Bandi Sanjay accuses BRS of spreading false propaganda against Centre

February 21, 2023 07:34 am | Updated 07:30 am IST - HANAMKONDA

Alleging that the ruling BRS was indulging in mudslinging against the Centre, the BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay alleged that it was the BRS government which had written a letter to the Centre seeking loans to set up meters for agriculture pumpsets.

Speaking to the media in Kamalapur of Hanamkonda district on Monday, Mr Sanjay accused the BRS leadership of spreading false propaganda against the Centre over the issue. He said, “I am ready to prove that the BRS government had addressed a letter to the Centre for installation of the meters to the agriculture pumpsets. Let them (BRS leaders) accept my challenge if they have guts.”

The BRS leaders are spearheading a misinformation campaign against the Centre over the Bayyaram steel plant and other issues, he alleged, charging the BRS regime of failing to give the DFR (draft feasibility report) on the Bayyaram steel factory as sought by the Centre so far. He alleged that the BRS will face the wrath of people for implicating BJP cadres in false cases and sending them to jails.

“Jails are not new to us and we will steadfastly fight for the cause of people, to safeguard their interests and our party ideology, come what may,” he said.

Earlier, Mr Sanjay met some local party cadres, who were released from the Parkal sub-jail after being arrested by the police in connection with a clash between the BRS and BJP activists in Huzurabad constituency earlier this month.

ADVERTISEMENT