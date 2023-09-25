Bandi Sanjay accuses BRS Government of ‘incompetence’ in Group-I prelims

September 25, 2023 03:58 am | Updated September 24, 2023 11:56 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, on Sunday, lashed out at the BRS Government accusing it of failing to ensure proper conduct of the Group-I preliminary re-exam and playing with the future of lakhs of unemployed youths.

In a statement issued in Karimnagar late on Sunday evening, Mr. Sanjay alleged that the BRS regime gained notoriety for its callous apathy towards the unemployed youths.

“It has failed to fill a single post through Group-I recruitment in the last nine years of its rule,” he charged, alleging that the TSPSC shattered the hopes of lakhs of job aspirants due to its failure to conduct even the Group-I prelims re-exam properly.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “The BRS regime should immediately pay ₹1 lakh compensation to each candidate, who appeared for the Group-I preliminary exam, relax the age limit and conduct the exam in a fool-proof and transparent manner. The promised unemployment allowance should be disbursed to each jobless youth in the State forthwith.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT