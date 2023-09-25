ADVERTISEMENT

Bandi Sanjay accuses BRS Government of ‘incompetence’ in Group-I prelims

September 25, 2023 03:58 am | Updated September 24, 2023 11:56 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The BRS Government has failed to fill a single post through Group-I recruitment in the last nine years of its rule

The Hindu Bureau

BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar accused the BRS Government of failing to ensure proper conduct of the Group-I preliminary re-exam. File | Photo Credit: Shilpi Sampad

BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, on Sunday, lashed out at the BRS Government accusing it of failing to ensure proper conduct of the Group-I preliminary re-exam and playing with the future of lakhs of unemployed youths.

In a statement issued in Karimnagar late on Sunday evening, Mr. Sanjay alleged that the BRS regime gained notoriety for its callous apathy towards the unemployed youths.

“It has failed to fill a single post through Group-I recruitment in the last nine years of its rule,” he charged, alleging that the TSPSC shattered the hopes of lakhs of job aspirants due to its failure to conduct even the Group-I prelims re-exam properly.

He said, “The BRS regime should immediately pay ₹1 lakh compensation to each candidate, who appeared for the Group-I preliminary exam, relax the age limit and conduct the exam in a fool-proof and transparent manner. The promised unemployment allowance should be disbursed to each jobless youth in the State forthwith.”

