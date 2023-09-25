HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Bandi Sanjay accuses BRS Government of ‘incompetence’ in Group-I prelims

The BRS Government has failed to fill a single post through Group-I recruitment in the last nine years of its rule

September 25, 2023 03:58 am | Updated 03:58 am IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau
BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar accused the BRS Government of failing to ensure proper conduct of the Group-I preliminary re-exam. File

BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar accused the BRS Government of failing to ensure proper conduct of the Group-I preliminary re-exam. File | Photo Credit: Shilpi Sampad

BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, on Sunday, lashed out at the BRS Government accusing it of failing to ensure proper conduct of the Group-I preliminary re-exam and playing with the future of lakhs of unemployed youths.

In a statement issued in Karimnagar late on Sunday evening, Mr. Sanjay alleged that the BRS regime gained notoriety for its callous apathy towards the unemployed youths.

“It has failed to fill a single post through Group-I recruitment in the last nine years of its rule,” he charged, alleging that the TSPSC shattered the hopes of lakhs of job aspirants due to its failure to conduct even the Group-I prelims re-exam properly.

He said, “The BRS regime should immediately pay ₹1 lakh compensation to each candidate, who appeared for the Group-I preliminary exam, relax the age limit and conduct the exam in a fool-proof and transparent manner. The promised unemployment allowance should be disbursed to each jobless youth in the State forthwith.”

Related Topics

Hyderabad

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.