Bandi inquires about unseasonal rain-related damages

Seeks support for affected farmers

BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar spoke to the district authorities over the phone on Thursday and inquired about the unseasonal rain-related damages in Saidapur, Shankarapatnam and various other mandals in the district.

According to sources, Mr. Sanjay, who is presently spearheading the second leg of his Praja Sangrama Yatra in the old undivided Mahabubnagar district, had a telephonic conversation with the higher officials concerned over the situation in the aftermath of the unseasonal rains that lashed several parts of the erstwhile composite Karimnagar district in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Mr. Sanjay urged the authorities to ensure prompt enumeration of crop damages caused by the untimely rains in the middle of peak summer and offer succour to the affected farmers.

Incidents of extensive damage to mango orchards and harvested paddy getting soaked in open fields were reported from several villages in Karimnagar, Jagtial and Peddapalli districts.