Bandi flays CM remarks on Modi

February 12, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - JAGTIAL

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has charged Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao with making ‘insulting’ comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the State Assembly in ‘violation’ of Assembly traditions.

Addressing the party cadre during a street-corner meeting in Korutla town of Jagtial district on Sunday, Mr. Sanjay alleged that Mr. Rao made ‘unwarranted’ and ‘indecent’ comments against the Prime Minister, deviating from the tradition of not making any comments on any person who was not a member of the House.

“Mr. Rao resorted to BJP-bashing rhetoric on the Floor of the House without explaining the status of the pre-poll promises made by him and his BRS government’s functioning,” Mr. Sanjay charged.

The State BJP chief further alleged that Mr. Rao was trying to mislead people by whipping up Telangana sentiment all over again by accusing the Centre of not giving any funds to the State.

“BJP is ready for a comprehensive debate on what the Centre had done to Telangana and how much money it had released to the State vis-a-vis what the BRS government had done for the people of the State in the last nine years,” Mr. Sanjay said.

Taking potshots at the Chief Minister, he alleged that Mr. Rao did not utter a word about the “unfulfilled promises” such as payment of unemployment allowance to jobless youth, supply of free urea to farmers and assured waiver of crop loans. The poor budgetary allocations for new job recruitments show the apathy of the BRS regime towards the unemployed,” he added.

He also accused the BRS dispensation of adopting ‘double standards’ in the collection of Advance Consumption Deposits (ACDs) from power consumers, and exempting Old City of Hyderabad from the collection.

Reiterating his statement that BJP, if voted to power, would demolish the domes of the newly-built Secretariat, he said, “It is ridiculous on the part of those who have demolished the old secretariat to talk about the culture and tradition.”