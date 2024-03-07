GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bandi flays BRS leaders for ‘politicising’ CM’s meeting with PM

Mr. Sanjay came down heavily on the BRS leaders charging them with spreading false narratives to derive political mileage.

March 07, 2024 11:15 am | Updated 11:28 am IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau
BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar

BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar | Photo Credit: ANI

BJP national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar hit out at BRS leaders accusing them of ‘politicising’ the meeting of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the latter’s visit to Telangana on March 4 and 5.

Addressing a roadside meeting at Keshavapatnam in Manakondur mandal, as part of his Prajahita Padayatra, Mr. Sanjay came down heavily on the BRS leaders charging them with spreading false narratives to derive political mileage.

“The BJP will never have any understanding, covert or overt, with the Congress in any manner,” the Karimnagar MP asserted.

“What was wrong in the Chief Minister meeting the Prime Minister in the interests of the State?” he asked, alleging that it was shameful on the part of the BRS leaders to politicise the meeting with narrow political machinations.

He reiterated his charge that the Congress government was resorting to cuts and imposing conditions in the implementation of its pre-poll promises, thereby ‘hoodwinking’ people.

