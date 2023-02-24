HamberMenu
Bandi demands judicial probe into medical student’s suicide attempt case

February 24, 2023 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar has demanded that the State government order a judicial inquiry by a sitting judge into the alleged suicide attempt by a female PG medical first year student due to “harassment” by a senior PG medical student of the Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) in Warangal.

Speaking to mediapersons in Karimnagar on Friday, the BJP State chief said the case should be probed from the “love jihad” angle to unravel the “conspiracy” behind the “targeted harassment” of the student by her senior in the MD anesthesia course.

He alleged that the BRS government was “insensitive” to the “growing atrocities” on SCs, STs, and BCs in the State.

The burglary at Kondagattu hill-shrine in Jagtial district in the small hours of Friday exposed the “sorry state of affairs” prevailing in Telangana, he said.

