Bandh total in Telangana with TRS support

HYDERABAD

08 December 2020 19:27 IST

BJP, Congress flay TRS for taking part in bandh ‘after neglecting ryots’

A total and peaceful bandh was observed across Telangana on Tuesday in response to a call given by several farmers’ organisations demanding repeal of three farm laws enacted earlier this year by the Centre stating they were against the interest of the farming community and helpful to corporate and trade sectors.

The bandh was successful mainly due to the support of TRS government to the protest and participation of its rank and file actively, although all parties except Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), several farmers’ bodies, scores of trade unions and employees associations also supported and took part in the bandh.

However, the event also provided an opportunity for political sparring as both the BJP and Congress targeted TRS for supporting bandh. Leaders of the two parties alleged that the ruling party’s support to the bandh was only a cover-up to its failures in helping farmers. They criticised the State government for not giving bonus to superfine varieties of paddy after asking farmers to cultivate it in a large scale and not providing insurance cover to crops.

On the other hand, several Ministers accused the Centre of not allowing the State to pay bonus to paddy as the Food Corporation of India (FCI) had threatened to stop procurement of rice in the event any extra amount was paid to farmers over the minimum support price, stating that such a step would cause problems in other States.

Ministers block roads

All Ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, Zilla Parishad Chairpersons, other elected representatives and party functionaries along with party workers held demonstrations on highways and other important locations. Similarly, leaders of Congress and Left parties, trade unions and employees associations participated in road blockades at several places.

All private and commercial establishments remained closed and RTC buses remained in depots following a call given by the ruling TRS for not commencing their operations till afternoon. Accordingly, the RTC buses came onto the road only towards the evening, although the commercial establishment commenced operations early in the afternoon.

Participating in the blockage of Bengaluru highway at Burgula Gate near Shadnagar along with some senior leaders, TRS working president and Minister for IT and Industries K.T. Rama Rao said his party was ready to wage a long battle for farmers’ interests. He said the farming community was asking for an assurance on MSP and nothing more.

Stating that the new farm laws were beneficial to corporate companies and traders and not small and marginal farmers, who comprise 85% of the farming community, KTR wanted the Centre to explain farmers in Telangana as to why it was not allowing bonus payment for paddy.

Speaking after participating in the bandh, State Congress president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said it was Congress party that had opposed farm bills in Parliament. He criticised the TRS government for not implementing loan waiver and crop insurance and non-payment of bonus to paddy.

Pass resolutions

Minister for Finance T. Harish Rao, who participated in the road blockade near Toopran along with MP. K. Prabhakar Reddy and others urged all mandal and zilla parishads and rythu bandhu samithis to pass resolutions demanding repeal of the anti-farmer laws enacted by the Centre.