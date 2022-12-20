Bandh observed in Bhadrachalam against G.O. 45

December 20, 2022 08:03 am | Updated 08:03 am IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

A near total bandh was observed in the temple town of Bhadrachalam on Monday in response to a call given by the CPI (M) and various other Opposition parties in protest against the Government Order 45 to bifurcate Bhadrachalam major gram panchayat into three separate panchayats.

The bandh saw active participation of denizens of the temple town representing a cross section of society and voluntary closure of shutters of various shops and other business establishments in support of the protest, sources said.

Bhadrachalam MLA Podem Veeraiah led a protest demonstration by the Congress party cadres in the temple town demanding withdrawal of the G.O.

Scores of cadres of the CPI (M) and its frontal organisations staged a separate demonstration near the bridge centre opposing the government’s alleged move to split Bhadrachalam into three gram panchayats.

Addressing the demonstrators, the CPI (M) leaders alleged that the once vast Bhadrachalam division suffered a raw deal following the merger of its four mandals and parts of the temple town with the residual Andhra Pradesh as per the State Reorganisation Act in 2014.

They deplored that two more mandals in Bhadrachalam constituency were clubbed with Mulugu district as part of reorganisation of districts in Telangana.

They said the latest move will further reduce the temple town, abode of the historic Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple, into a small village.

The CPI (M) leaders demanded that the GO 45 be scrapped, and the long due elections be held for the major gram panchayat of Bhadrachalam at the earliest.

The CPI (M) State committee member M Venkateshwarlu, the town committee secretary G Swamy were among those present.

