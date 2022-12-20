Bandh observed in Bhadrachalam against G.O. 45

December 20, 2022 08:03 am | Updated 08:03 am IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau

Bhadrachalam MLA Podem Veeraiah led a protest demonstration by the Congress party cadres in the temple town demanding withdrawal of the G.O.  

A near total bandh was observed in the temple town of Bhadrachalam on Monday in response to a call given by the CPI (M) and various other Opposition parties in protest against the Government Order 45 to bifurcate Bhadrachalam major gram panchayat into three separate panchayats.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bandh saw active participation of denizens of the temple town representing a cross section of society and voluntary closure of shutters of various shops and other business establishments in support of the protest, sources said.

Bhadrachalam MLA Podem Veeraiah led a protest demonstration by the Congress party cadres in the temple town demanding withdrawal of the G.O.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Scores of cadres of the CPI (M) and its frontal organisations staged a separate demonstration near the bridge centre opposing the government’s alleged move to split Bhadrachalam into three gram panchayats.

Addressing the demonstrators, the CPI (M) leaders alleged that the once vast Bhadrachalam division suffered a raw deal following the merger of its four mandals and parts of the temple town with the residual Andhra Pradesh as per the State Reorganisation Act in 2014.

They deplored that two more mandals in Bhadrachalam constituency were clubbed with Mulugu district as part of reorganisation of districts in Telangana.

They said the latest move will further reduce the temple town, abode of the historic Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple, into a small village.

The CPI (M) leaders demanded that the GO 45 be scrapped, and the long due elections be held for the major gram panchayat of Bhadrachalam at the earliest.

The CPI (M) State committee member M Venkateshwarlu, the town committee secretary G Swamy were among those present.

(Eom)

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US