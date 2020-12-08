Bandh cripples normal life for a few hours

Hyderabad

08 December 2020

Business establishments down shutters until 1 p.m.; HiTec City witnesses two protests

The Bharat Bandh called by farmers, and a clutch of political organisations, had its impact on the city for a few hours when public transport, with the exception of metro rail, did not function.

While the fuel stations operated throughout the day, malls and big shopping establishments stayed shut till 1 p.m. after which they started opening up. Traffic was thin till the afternoon. Traffic police restricted vehicular movement in HiTec City area where two protest took place in the morning. While tech workers staged a protest near the Raidurgam Metro station, a few farmers and Telangana Rasthra Samithi workers staged a noisy protest near the HiTec City junction, blocking traffic. As a large number of infotech companies are still in the work-from-home mode, commuters were inconvenienced in a limited way. Government offices, including Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, functioned normally.

“We want the shop to open. Already we have lost so much business due to lockdown and COVID-19. Every day affects us,” said an official at a multi-national clothing store waiting to open his store.

By 1 p.m., the TRS cadre withdrew from the HiTec City junction and traffic flow was restored.

The success or failure of the bandh became the subject of debate on social media as viral videos of protests by commuters and shopkeepers did the rounds. One video that became viral was that of a commuter who spoke against the shutdown and was later pushed away by TRS party workers.

The sight of ruling TRS cadre armed with pink flags, clumps of paddy stalks and riding vehicles to shout slogans against the farm laws tickled netizens on social media. The bike protest led by Minister of Cinematography Talasani Srinivas Yadav showing the leader without mask and helmet triggered calls for penalising him.