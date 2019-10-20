Bandh a big success: Congress

The Telangana Congress has claimed that the bandh by the RTC JAC was a total success and people responded despite the police suppression.

CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka and Manthani MLA D. Sridhar Babu, who were arrested and shifted to Kanchanbagh police station, later condemned the police high-handedness. Mr. Sridhar Babu said NSUI State president Venkat Balmoor was manhandled by the police.

He said Ministers like T. Harish Rao, Etela Rajender and K.T. Rama Rao, who were part of the statehood agitation, have gone silent and they should come out in support of the striking employees.

Mr. Vikramarka said it is time for people to wake up and ensure the government is run as per the Constitution, and not by the whims and fancies of one person.

‘Police suppression’

At a press conference, TPCC treasurer Gudur Narayan Reddy said the bandh was a huge success despite the police suppression.

People and all the Congress cadre expressed their support to the striking employees, he said.

He said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is not even respecting the High Court’s directives to start talks with the employees even as the public transport came to a grinding halt. He alleged that a full-time Managing Director was not being appointed as Mr. Rao nurses an “evil idea” of giving away the RTC properties to his men.

At a separate press conference, former Member of Parliament V. Hanmantha Rao said he would extend financial support of ₹ 50,000 to the family of Surender Goud, the RTC employee who committed suicide.

He said Mr. Rao is ignoring even the High Court while earlier politicians used to resign from their positions if the courts made any adverse comments against them.