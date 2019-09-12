Bandaru Dattatreya sworn in HP Governor

Former Union Minister Bandaru Dattatraya was sworn in as the 27th Governor of Himachal Pradesh in a simple but impressive ceremony held at Raj Bhavan in Shimla on Wednesday. Justice Dharam Chand Chaudhary, Judge of HP High Court administered the oath of office and secrecy to him.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Lady Governor Vasantha, Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy, TS BJP president K. Laxman, former MLAs N.Indrasena Reddy, Chintala Ramchandra Reddy and others, including the top administrative and police heads of HP., were also present. Earlier, the Governor was given Guard of Honour on the occasion and Chief Secretary Shrikant Baldi readout the warrant of appointment. Governor Secretary Rakesh Kanwar obtained signature of the Governor on the charge certificate. “Himachal is known as the Land of God. It has high traditions, rich culture and customs, which sets this mountainous region apart. I consider it my privilege to work as a Governor in this Himalayan State,” said Mr. Dattatreya. As a Governor, he said he can help in accelerating the pace of development of the State by staying within the scope of the Constitution. At the same time, he said he would like to work on tourism development, quality education and awareness against drug addiction.