Band display for solidarity

The Indian Army conveyed its gratitude to COVID-19 frontliners by organising ‘Solidarity Day’ in the twin cities on Sunday.

A colourful band display was carried out at Golconda Fort and Hussainsagar, to pay tributes to the medical staff, police and sanitation workers.

Major General R.K. Singh, General Officer Commanding, Telangana and Andhra Sub-Area, spearheaded the efforts by visiting Hyderabad Police Commissionerate and applauding the efforts of the policemen.

Meanwhile, Brigadier Abhijit Chandra, Station Commander and other Army officials visited Gandhi Hospital, NIMS, Military Hospital, Golconda, Secunderabad Cantonment Board and various police stations to express gratitude to the staff besides distributing hampers.

There was also a grand display of the IAF transport aircraft flying over the Hussainsagar.

Around the same time, Southern State Army Warriors felicitated the healthcare workers at Fever Hospital on Sunday.