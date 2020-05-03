Hyderabad

Band display for solidarity

The Indian Army conveyed its gratitude to COVID-19 frontliners by organising ‘Solidarity Day’ in the twin cities on Sunday.

A colourful band display was carried out at Golconda Fort and Hussainsagar, to pay tributes to the medical staff, police and sanitation workers.

Major General R.K. Singh, General Officer Commanding, Telangana and Andhra Sub-Area, spearheaded the efforts by visiting Hyderabad Police Commissionerate and applauding the efforts of the policemen.

Meanwhile, Brigadier Abhijit Chandra, Station Commander and other Army officials visited Gandhi Hospital, NIMS, Military Hospital, Golconda, Secunderabad Cantonment Board and various police stations to express gratitude to the staff besides distributing hampers.

There was also a grand display of the IAF transport aircraft flying over the Hussainsagar.

Around the same time, Southern State Army Warriors felicitated the healthcare workers at Fever Hospital on Sunday.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 3, 2020 11:15:53 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/band-display-for-solidarity/article31495931.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY