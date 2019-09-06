Ban on single-use plastic in Bhadradri from today

After spearheading an anti-plastic awareness campaign in association with the J.D. Foundation in Bhadrachalam in recent weeks, the district administration is all set to strictly enforce ban on plastic carry bags, cups and other single-use plastics from September 7.

The move gains significance in the wake of growing plastic pollution in the temple town frequented by devotees from far and wide. The divisional headquarters town is also considered as a gateway to the vast tribal heartland spread across the Bhadrachalam Agency bordering Chhattisgarh.

As a prelude to the intended strict enforcement of the ban on plastics, the administration in collaboration with the J.D. Foundation conducted awareness campaigns in several residential areas in the temple town to make people aware of the serious threat posed by plastic waste to the environment and water bodies. The campaign also featured distribution of cloth and jute bags to motivate people shun use of plastic items and adopt alternatives.

The Bhadrachalam major Gram Panchayat had recently passed a resolution to check the use of plastics and make the temple town free of single-use plastics by involving all stakeholders, sources said.

The administration has drawn up an action plan to put in place an effective plastic waste management system in the temple town with a focus on the bathing ghats and flood bank along the Godavari river front, sources added.

More than five acres have been allotted for dump yard near the sand ramp on Kunavaram road in the temple town, said Srinivasulu, Executive Officer, Bhadrachalam Gram Panchayat.

A plan is on the anvil to set up a recycling unit at the site earmarked for the dump yard as part of solid waste management strategy, he told The Hindu, when contacted.

Efforts are on to make all sections, including the shopkeepers and devotees, active partners in the anti-plastic campaign to keep the temple town free of harmful plastics, he added.