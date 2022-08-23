 Ball set rolling for restoration of UoH’s Golden Threshold 

UoH entrusts Central Public Works dept. to float Expression of Interest

Special Correspondent Hyderabad
August 23, 2022 00:17 IST

The damage to Golden Threshold caused by monsoon can be seen even from outside. | Photo Credit: Serish Nanisetti

The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has entrusted the Central Public Works department to go ahead with floating the ‘Expression of Interest’ from prospective heritage restorer agencies for the restoration and renovation of the Golden Threshold, said the UoH in a press release on Monday.

On August 20, The Hindu had reported about the state of disrepair of the heritage building and the impact of monsoon on it (Monsoon ravages UoH’s Golden Threshold in Abids). The Golden Threshold is a notified heritage site no.23 under Heritage Buildings and Precincts of Hyderabad Urban Development Authority.

“The building has been through wear and tear, and its restoration requires special care involving archaeology experts and conservation specialists. The UoH is keen to use some funds to restore the heritage structure at the Golden Threshold, the former residence of poet Sarojini Naidu, and convert it into a vibrant space for literary and cultural activities in the city of Hyderabad,” said the note.

