Balapur Laddu auctioned for ₹17.60 lakh

After a tense round of bidding, the coveted Balapur Laddu was auctioned for ₹17.60 lakh on Thursday. The famed laddu fetched ₹1 lakh more than last year when it was auctioned for ₹16.60 lakh.

The streets of Balapur were bursting at their seams with devotees and revellers even spilling on to the roofs and balconies of buildings when the bidding for laddu began a little after 10.20 a.m. Among the onlookers were a host of politicians, including Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy.

While the bidding started at ₹1,116, in the end after around 15 minutes, it was local Balapur man Kolan Ram Reddy who won the auction, competing with locals and those from other places such as Nellore in Andhra Pradesh.

A triumphant Mr. Reddy then climbed onto the trailer carrying the Balapur Ganesh. He held aloft the 21-kg laddu on his head as a mark of reverence. He was garlanded by Balapur Ganesh Utsav Samithi office-bearers, including K. Niranjan Reddy. According to those in the know, Mr. Kolan Ram Reddy is a businessman and agriculturist.

Balapur locals and Mr. Reddy’s relatives said this is the ninth time that the Kolan family has successfully bid for the Balapur Laddu. The first time it won the auction was in 1994 when family patriarch Kolan Mohan Reddy had bagged the laddu for ₹450.

While the Balapur Laddu was auctioned for ₹17.60 lakh, Vinayak Nagar near Film Nagar saw bidding of a similar nature.

The laddu at Vinayak Nagar was auctioned for ₹17.75 lakh, pipping the auction amount at Balapur. The successful bidder here was Goverdhan, said to be a Bharatiya Janata Party leader. Much like the Balapur Laddu, the one at Vinayak Nagar was auctioned for a price higher than last year’s ₹15.10 lakh.