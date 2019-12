The annual auction of the famed Balapur laddu of Lord Ganesha, fetched a record high price of Rs.17.6 lakh in Hyderabad on September 12. The auction on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi was won by Kolam Ram Reddy.

The open auction was held near pandal premises. The practice of auctioning the laddu, which is considered auspicious by locals, was started in the year 1994.