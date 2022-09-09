Balapur Ganesh laddoo offering auctioned for ₹24,60,000

The auction has become an annual ritual from the time it was started in 1994

Serish Nanisetti HYDERABAD
September 09, 2022 11:58 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Balapur Ganesh immersion procession during the Ganesh Chaturti festival at Balapur in Hyderabad on September 9, 2022. The festive offering of laddoo at the pandal was auctioned for ₹24,60,000. | Photo Credit: G. Ramakrishna

ADVERTISEMENT

The festive offering of laddoo of Balapur Ganesh idol was auctioned for ₹24,60,000. V. Laxma Reddy, a farmer from the Balapur village made the winning bid. “I have seen the auction over the past so many years. I am delighted that I could make the successful bid this year,” said Mr. Reddy after the bidding process.

The auction of the laddoo by the Balapur Ganesh Utsava Samiti has become an annual ritual from the time it was started in 1994 when a farmer of the village Kolan Mohan Reddy made the winning bid with ₹450. 28 years later, most of the other bidders included realtors and businessmen. 

“This is a farmers’ village. Now most of the villagers have sold their land. Only some farmers have retained small farms,” says Devendra Amma sitting in her grandfather’s house, a patwari of the village house.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, the participants of auction come from different parts of the state as well as neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. In 2019, the laddoo was sold for ₹17.6 lakhs to Kolan Rami Reddy. Last year, it was auctioned for ₹ 18.9 lakhs.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Telangana
Hyderabad

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app