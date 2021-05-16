Balanced diet, workout key to controlling BP

HYDERABAD

16 May 2021

Cardiological Society of India has a word of caution ahead of Hypertension Day

Ahead of the World Hypertension Day on Monday, the Cardiological Society of India-Hyderabad chapter has recommended several ways to keep hypertension in healthy range.

The measures include eating a well-balanced diet that is low in salt and limiting alcohol to two drinks a day for men and one for women, exercising for about 30 minutes a day at least five days a week, etc.

The theme for this year is ‘Measure Your Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer’.

Cut-off values

Citing cut-off values recommended as per international and Indian guidelines, members of the society said that the recommended BP for hypertensive population with diabetes or chronic kidney disease is 130/80 mm/Hg.

Risks attached

“Hypertension that is really out of control could lead to a tear in blood vessel. It could lead to swelling in the brain, heart attack, stroke, permanent blindness and contribute to heart failure and kidney failure,” the society’s members stated.

Early diagnosis

Adding that awareness and diagnosis are key, they said that many patients may not have any symptoms and do not know they have a high blood pressure.

Measuring pressure at least once a year was suggested.