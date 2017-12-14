Bala Vikasa founders honoured

Bala Theresa Singareddy and her husband Andre Gingras were awarded the “Meritorious Service Decoration” award by Governor General of Canada.

Ms. Bala Theresa Singareddy, a native of Reddypalem, in Warangal district was married to a French Canadian Andre Gingras 48 years ago and moved to Canada. About 40 years ago, the couple founded a charity organisation SOPAR in Canada and 26 years ago they founded Bala Vikasa in India.

Through these two organisations, they had supported 800 water plants, 6,500 borewells, 450 over-head tanks, 840 tanks desilted, 2.2 lakh women and 15,000 widows empowered, 1,600 orphans supported for their education, 400 government schools improved, promoted model villages and organic farming

Bala Vikasa executive director Shoury Reddy said now the organisation was planning to set up Bala Vikasa International Centre where they train the people on Corporate Social Responsibility and also started social entrepreneurship incubation centre.

“Those coming forward with innovative ideas that help the community at large would get training and necessary financial support from the Bala Vikasa International Centre coming up in Hyderabad next year,” he said.

Bala Vikasa is also organising capacity-building programmes for development of professionals coming from 68 countries across the globe through its People Development Training Centre, he added.