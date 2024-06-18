Bakrid celebrated with gaiety in Hyderabad

Near empty roads, shuttered shops, men and women moving about in festive dresses was the mood on Monday as the city celebrated Id-ul-Azha or Bakrid with gaiety. The day began with Id prayers, one of the first was in the Masjid e Baqi in Banjara Hills at 6.10 a.m., with a majority of Idgahs completing the prayers by 9 a.m.

The festival commemorating the devotion of Prophet Ibrahim saw packed masjids. Streets and road where lambs were sold over the past few days in Tolichowki, Jiaguda, Mehdipatnam, Bahadurpura and other areas wore a deserted look as butchers took over the day’s business.

Special prayers at Idgah maidans and charity activities marked the celebration of Id-ul-Azha (Bakrid) in the erstwhile composite Karimnagar district also. Scores of Muslims offered special prayers at Rekurthi and Chintakunta Idgah maidans to mark Bakrid, the festival of sacrifice. They greeted each other after offering Id prayers.

Qazi Manqabat Shah Khan and Khatib Mufti Mohammad Gias Mohiuddin were among those who offered special prayers at Saleh Nagar Idgah maidan in Karimnagar.

Bakrid was celebrated with religious fervour elsewhere in Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla and Peddapalli districts.

Charity activities like distribution of ‘qurbani’ meat to the poor marked Bakrid celebrations.